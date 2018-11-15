ALTON – The Alton Public Works Department is prepared for what could be a long winter ahead if current patterns hold, Director Bob Barnhart said.

Barnhart said the city has enough plows and deicing measures in place to last through the season of snow – barring any crazy weather storm of the century. Unlike four years ago, there is not a salt shortage this year, and Barnhart said the city has enough of the stuff on hand to last the season without a problem. There is also a plow on every available truck, and backup trucks in case the fleet needs furnished with new ones. Overnight, a few of the city's plows did go out of commission during the arduous work of keeping streets cleared.

After beginning work at 10 p.m. and continuing through the night, Barnhart said the majority of Alton's main roads have been cleared for people who have to go to work this morning. He said a second shift was going to take over the task late Thursday morning and would continue through the afternoon and early evening.

With temperatures accelerating past the 30-degree mark, Barnhart said he was becoming optimistic of the effectiveness of the city's weather precautions and measures.

More snow is expected late Saturday into Sunday, but it is not expected to accumulate in the area. Official snowfall totals, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), are upwards of four inches in Alton.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

