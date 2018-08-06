ALTON – The Alton Public Works Department is working with Illinois American Water to repave some of Alton's problematic streets and replace aging water manes.

Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart sent a list of the streets the city is hoping to overlay this year. Some of them have already been completed. In a Thursday interview with Riverbender.com, Barnhart said the city and Illinois American Water are working to both share costs and ensure the city does not pave over a water mane needing to be replaced. Barnhart when a main is replaced, the road is then repaved. He also sent a list of streets planned to be repaved or overlaid this year.

Here is a list of in-house projects approved by IDOT as part of the city's maintenance programs, which have carried from last year:

Muny Vista from Buckmaster to approximately 1,000 feet west

Douglas from Lincoln to approximately 900 feet west (providing sewers are in proper working order)

Sixth Street from Landmarks to Alby

Marquette Drive from Northdale to approximately 930 feet south

Completed projects include Seminary from College to Brown Street and Salu Street from Washington to Humbert.

And here is a list of in-house projects the city plans on completing this year:

Clawson between College and Bostwick

Oakwood – intermittent

Moore from Oakwood to Humbert

North Rodgers from overpass to McArthur

Locust between Washington and Humbert has been completed.

Barnhart said these projects are slated for completion this year, but variables such as other infrastructure needs becoming more pressing as well as the weather may delay their completion times.

