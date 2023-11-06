ALTON - The Alton Committee of the Whole voted once again to table an ordinance that would ban camping in public in Alton. Some of those involved in group discussions held since the item was last tabled say progress is being made towards a solution.

The original ordinance would ban all camping on public property within the city, as well as the storage of personal property on or in public property. Those found in violation would be subject to fines of $75 to $750 and/or confiscation of their personal property, subject to certain terms.

The ordinance included in Monday’s meeting documents features identical language to previously tabled versions of the ordinance. The Committee will likely consider an ordinance with different language and/or terms at their next meeting, though any such changes are still unclear.

Prior coverage featuring more details about the ordinance and several public comments are available on Riverbender.com from when the item was first tabled on Sept. 25, 2023 and tabled again on Oct. 9, 2023.

Article continues after sponsor message

When the laid over resolution came up for a vote on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, Chairwoman Stephanie Elliott moved to table the item again until the Committee’s next meeting. When Alderman Raymond Strebel asked for an explanation, Alderman Nate Keener said there has been steady progress on the issue.

“The group has met four times, and I think there’s been significant progress,” Keener said. “The working group is working as intended, and I think there’s a feeling of high confidence that it’ll be ready to go next meeting.”

Chief Jarrett Ford agreed, adding that “just a few final revisions are being made this week,” and the new ordinance should be ready to go by the next Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.

Alderwoman Betsy Allen said she’s also been involved in discussions with the working group and said it’s been a “collaborative experience.”

“It’s been a great experience, a collaborative experience, and I feel very good about it,” Allen said.

The committee then voted 6-0 to table the item until their next meeting on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee was absent.

A full recording of the Committee of the Whole meeting is available at the top of this story, on Riverbender.com/video, or the Riverbender.com Facebook page.

More like this: