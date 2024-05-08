ALTON - Alton Pride gave out three scholarships to local seniors who have promised to contribute to the enrichment of the LGBTQ+ community.

Alton Pride, a charitable and educational organization in the Riverbend, works to bring awareness and advocacy to the LGBTQ+ community. They have many programs for kids and students, and this is their second year of giving out scholarships to graduating seniors.

“Our biggest thing has always been trying to find a way to support the youth in the community,” explained Dawn Strickland, the organization's Director of Community Outreach. “When it came to talking with students, in the very beginning when we were trying to develop what it was going to look like and how we can best benefit them, there was a lot of talk about school after high school.”

The organization sponsors the Piasa Youth Alliance, an afterschool group for teenagers to talk about their experiences as members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community. The organizers found that many of the students were struggling with the costs of college, especially the application fees and nonrefundable deposit that high school seniors usually have to submit to hold their place at a school.

Alton Pride decided to sponsor three scholarships this year to help students with these expenses. Scholarships were open to high school seniors who have a GPA of at least 2.5 and have completed several hours of community service. Applicants also had to write a 300-word essay about how they plan to contribute to the enrichment of the LGBTQ+ community.

“We’ve come pretty far, the LGBTQ+ community as a whole, when it comes to rights and being seen and heard and being accepted,” Strickland said. “Lately, there’s been a lot of pushback as far as drag queens and transgender youth.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In their essays, applicants spoke about ways they would help the LGBTQ+ community in their future professions. One student said she wanted to become a nurse; another plans to become a journalist.

Strickland said Alton Pride was pleased with the number of applicants and their strong essays. She added that while this is Alton Pride’s second year of giving out scholarships, this is the first year they’ve been able to give out three scholarships to students from around the Riverbend region.

Chloe Rardin from Alton High School received the $1,000 Marsha P. Johnson Award. Blake Moore, a senior at Staunton High School, received the $750 Harvey Milk Award, and Josh McCune from Civic Memorial received the $500 RuPaul Charles award.

Alton Pride is preparing for the third annual Alton Pride Festival on Sept. 14, 2024. They are currently completing a flocking fundraiser to raise money for next year’s scholarships, and they hope to give away even more awards in the future.

“We have so many more ideas and plans,” Strictland added. “We’re currently trying to grow the board, grow our volunteer base, so that way we can get some more of these ideas and plans off the ground.”

For more information about Alton Pride, visit their official Facebook page or website at AltonPride.com.

More like this: