ALTON – Alton Pride is excited to announce its second annual Thanksgiving Food Drive Competition. Area establishments are competing for the title of “Top Turkey”, a trophy and bragging rights. From October 28 through November 12 participating locations will be collecting non-perishable food items for Thanksgiving.

The business with the most donations will be crowned the winner.

People can donate several non-perishable items, including but not limited to:

Boxed Stuffing Mix Instant Potatoes Gravy Mixes/Jars

Dry Macaroni Canned Yams Canned Vegetables

Canned Cranberry Sauce Cornbread Mix Muffin Mix

Canned Pie Fillings Pie Crust Mix Cake Mixes/Icing

Flour Vegetable Oil Sugar

Powdered Drink Mixes Rice Dried Beans

Jell-O Mix Pudding Mix Powdered Milk

Graham Crackers Cream of Mushroom Soup French Fried Onions

Pride Inc. encourages the community to drop their donation off at their favorite hangout. There are currently 11 establishments competing to be crowned Top Turkey: reigning Top Turkey Pete’s Lounge, Norb’s Tavern, DJ’s Bar & Grill, Bubby & Sissy’s, Morrisons Irish Pub, Old Bakery Beer Company, Firehouse, Bakers & Hale, Bluff City Grill, FLOCK, and the Sip & Play Wine & Gaming Café.

All donations received will be used to create Thanksgiving Dinner Boxes for local families in need. Any extras received that are not paired with a box will be donated to the Crisis Food Center for distribution. Last year we were able to feed 55 families and donate a carload of food. Remember, the competition ends November 12, so visit your favorite establishment and help them bring the trophy home.

