Area tennis players had mixed results in the opening day of the IHSA Boys Tennis Championship in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights on Thursday.

Alton was in a tie for 35th with six other schools, each of whom had five points. Edwardsville found itself in a 10th-place tie with Deerfield, Highland Park, Normal Community and Northbrook Glenbard North with 12 points each after the first day of competition.

Alton's doubles team of Carl Stradel and Drew Hays opened their competition with a first-round win over Chicago Latin's Matthew Wuyan and Michael Sarazen 6-1, 6-3, then lost their second-round match to Lemont's Nick Urban and Nathaniel Burner 6-1, 6-0, relegating them to consolation play. In their second-round consolaton match, they defeated St. Charles East's Nick Hauptman and Kevin Schreiner 7-5, 5-7, 6-0 to advance to the third round, where they eliminated Tinley Park Andrew's Austin Wabi and Alan Wang 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) to move into Friday's fourth consolation round, where they will meet up against LaGrange Lyons' Rory O'Donnel and Jack Bernstein at 8 a.m. at Mount Prospect High.

The other Redbird doubles team of Kain Henson and Jackson Scheiter were eliminated on the first day, dropping their opening-round match to Libertyville's Michael Gaseck and Julian Janczak 6-1, 7-5 to be relegated to the consolation bracket. In the second round, they downed Carbondale's Raheem Bull and Haroon Makhdoom 6-0, 6-1, but were eliminated by Lisle Benet Academy's Riley Marshall and Patrick McGuigan 7-6 (7-0), 5-7, 7-6 (7-2) in the third round.

Nick Berkinbhil of Marquette got to the second consolation round before being eliminated by Mendota's James Carroll, while Civic Memorial's Brett Norvell dropped both of his Thursday matches to be eliminated.

The tournament runs through Saturday.

