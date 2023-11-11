ALTON - The renowned Veterans Day Program at VFW Post 1308 on Alby was once again a beautiful tribute to those who have served and are serving in the military.

The annual ceremony recognizes each service branch with a laying of the wreaths.

Shannon Yount, United States Marine Corps, was the master of ceremony, Jeff Gray, a United States Air Force veteran, did the invocation and Joe Macias gave the Pledge of Allegiance. Steve Corbitt did an outstanding rendition of the National Anthem and Alton Mayor David Goins read a proclamation about Veterans Day on behalf of the City of Alton. Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick and State Rep. Amy Elik were also in attendance.

The Laying of the Wreaths portion of the program featured the following:

Medal of Honor - Wayne Able

POW/MIA - 2nd. Lt. Robert Ryan, USAAAF/Sue Parrish

Gold Star Mother - Lynn Leenker

Alton Post 1308 & Auxiliary - Commander Joe Macias and Chuck Herring

Army - Chad Sibley

Article continues after sponsor message

Navy - Jake Lloyd

Marine Corps - Brad Yount

Air Force - Jeff Gray/Karen Beebe

Wreaths Across America - Margaret Hopkins

Alton Leatherneck Det. #1160 Marine Corp League - Jim Freeman

Marine Corp Auxiliary - Pat Freeman

A Few Good Men Marines - Bernie Caldwell

Closing Remarks - Past State VFW Commander David Stout, United States Air Force

Closing Prayer - Auxiliary Chaplain Sue Parrish

Three Volley Salute and Tops - Alton Post 1308 Ritual Team

To come, more on Mayor Goins' proclamation, the keynote speech by Lloyd and address by Stout in closing remarks.

More like this:

Related Video: