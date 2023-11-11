Alton Post 1308 Veterans Day Program Is Again Beautiful Commemoration On This Special Day
ALTON - The renowned Veterans Day Program at VFW Post 1308 on Alby was once again a beautiful tribute to those who have served and are serving in the military.
The annual ceremony recognizes each service branch with a laying of the wreaths.
Shannon Yount, United States Marine Corps, was the master of ceremony, Jeff Gray, a United States Air Force veteran, did the invocation and Joe Macias gave the Pledge of Allegiance. Steve Corbitt did an outstanding rendition of the National Anthem and Alton Mayor David Goins read a proclamation about Veterans Day on behalf of the City of Alton. Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick and State Rep. Amy Elik were also in attendance.
The Laying of the Wreaths portion of the program featured the following:
Medal of Honor - Wayne Able
POW/MIA - 2nd. Lt. Robert Ryan, USAAAF/Sue Parrish
Gold Star Mother - Lynn Leenker
Alton Post 1308 & Auxiliary - Commander Joe Macias and Chuck Herring
Army - Chad Sibley
Navy - Jake Lloyd
Marine Corps - Brad Yount
Air Force - Jeff Gray/Karen Beebe
Wreaths Across America - Margaret Hopkins
Alton Leatherneck Det. #1160 Marine Corp League - Jim Freeman
Marine Corp Auxiliary - Pat Freeman
A Few Good Men Marines - Bernie Caldwell
Closing Remarks - Past State VFW Commander David Stout, United States Air Force
Closing Prayer - Auxiliary Chaplain Sue Parrish
Three Volley Salute and Tops - Alton Post 1308 Ritual Team
To come, more on Mayor Goins' proclamation, the keynote speech by Lloyd and address by Stout in closing remarks.
