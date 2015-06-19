Alton pop punk heroes to perform free concert at Tick Tock Tavern
Alton pop punk heroes judge nothing will be performing a short set of acoustic songs to promote their recent Boxing Clever Records release.
This free event will take place at The Tick Tock Tavern, 3459 Magnolia, St. Louis, on July 11th at 3:00.
After graduating from SIUE, judge nothing toured the United States for much of the late 80s and 90s supporting their critically acclaimed Thick Records releases, “I’m A Big Girl Now” in 1995 followed by “Riveter” which was recorded in 1996 in Ft. Collins, Colorado at The Blasting Room.
judge nothing broke up in 1997 after a gig in Minneapolis on the anniversary and near the location of Buddy Holly’s deadly plane crash. It was truly the day the music died.
Local musicians have also been invited to perform acoustic versions of their favorite judge nothing songs.
https://www.facebook.com/judgenothingofficial
http://boxingcleverrecords.com/
http://boxingcleverrecords.com/blog/here-comes-the-judge
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Tick-Tock-Tavern/500811640027626
For more information contact:
Boxing Clever Records –314-338-7550 - jim.harper@boxing-clever.com
Tick Tock Tavern – Thomas Crone - thomascrone314@gmail.com
