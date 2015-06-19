Alton pop punk heroes judge nothing will be performing a short set of acoustic songs to promote their recent Boxing Clever Records release.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

This free event will take place at The Tick Tock Tavern, 3459 Magnolia, St. Louis, on July 11th at 3:00.

After graduating from SIUE, judge nothing toured the United States for much of the late 80s and 90s supporting their critically acclaimed Thick Records releases, “I’m A Big Girl Now” in 1995 followed by “Riveter” which was recorded in 1996 in Ft. Collins, Colorado at The Blasting Room.

judge nothing broke up in 1997 after a gig in Minneapolis on the anniversary and near the location of Buddy Holly’s deadly plane crash.  It was truly the day the music died.

Local musicians have also been invited to perform acoustic versions of their favorite judge nothing songs.

Article continues after sponsor message

https://www.facebook.com/judgenothingofficial

http://boxingcleverrecords.com/

http://boxingcleverrecords.com/blog/here-comes-the-judge

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Tick-Tock-Tavern/500811640027626

For more information contact:

Boxing Clever Records –314-338-7550 - jim.harper@boxing-clever.com

Tick Tock Tavern – Thomas Crone - thomascrone314@gmail.com

More like this:

Sep 19, 2023 - Opinion: What Happens When Children Commit Crimes?

Sep 25, 2023 - Miles For Meso 5K Supported Mesothelioma Research And Asbestos Bans

Aug 20, 2023 - Alton Community Boxing Club Relocating With New Partner YWCA

Oct 23, 2023 - Free Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar Hosted by Business Owners in Jerseyville

Oct 18, 2023 - Two Students Recognized for Empathy and Hard Work at Alton School Board Meeting

 