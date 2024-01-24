ALTON - The Alton Police Department responded to the Clark Bridge at 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, after it was reported a male subject was potentially in crisis.

"Officers arrived and located a 33-year-old male standing on the ledge of the bridge threatening to jump," Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said. "Patrol officers, assisted by an Alton Police certified crisis negotiator, spoke to the individual for approximately an hour and a half, at which time the individual agreed to come back over the rail to safety."

Chief Ford said officers provided him with transportation to a mental health facility for treatment.

"Southbound bridge traffic was diverted during the situation but has since been re-opened," Ford said.

988 is the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

