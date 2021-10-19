ALTON - Alton Police Chief Marcos D. Puldo provided information about an investigation that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Alton.

"At 4:02 p.m. on October 19, 2021, while conducting an investigation, Alton Police officers attempted to take a male subject into custody in the area of Spring Street, near East Seventh Street in Alton," the chief said. "This male subject was armed with a handgun, and after a brief foot pursuit, he was taken into custody. The firearm was also located.

"A second person involved in this investigation also fled on foot and evaded apprehension. The information related to this investigation will be presented to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office for potential felony charges.

"This investigation is ongoing. Nothing else to be released for now."

