Alton – The Alton Police Department is still actively investigating leads associated with the recent disappearance of Bonnie Woodward. Woodward is identified as follows:

BONNIE L. WOODWARD

WHITE FEMALE, DOB: 6/27/62, AGE 48

BLOND HAIR, GREEN EYES, 5'7”, 240 LBS.

Woodward was last seen on Friday, 6/25/10, at approximately 1500 hours wearing a yellow and white scrub top and yellow scrub pants. She was last seen on the parking lot of her place of employment, in the 1200 block of College Ave., Alton, IL, speaking to a white male, approximately 40 years old, with brown hair, possibly graying around the temples. This male was driving, what is believed to be, a silver or light gray colored Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 ext. 250.

The family of the missing person is offering a $5,000 cash reward for any information that leads to the location and recovery of Bonnie Woodward.

