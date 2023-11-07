ALTON - The Alton Police Department reported that it was involved in a vehicle pursuit early Tuesday morning, Nov. 7, 2023. Officers located a vehicle that was reported stolen to the St. Louis County Police Department and initial reports indicated the possibility of a firearm being in the vehicle.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said an Alton Police officer attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of the 3000 block of Belle Street, however, the vehicle fled from the attempted traffic stop.

Ford said a pursuit ensued throughout the Alton/Godfrey area with deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisting.

"The pursuit began with minimal traffic affected and manageable speeds, however, the pursuit was terminated when conditions became increasingly hazardous to persons involved and the public," Chief Ford said.

No other additional information was available at this time on the police chase.

