ALTON - Alton Police Sergeant Rory Rathgeb, died today of what appears to be natural causes at his home in Alton. Sgt. Rathgeb served the Alton community as an Alton Police Officer for 19 years with honor and pride and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Sgt. Rathgeb was assigned to the Patrol Division, the Special Community Area Target Team (SCATT) Unit, the Investigations Division, the Narcotics Unit and the FBI Safe Street Task Force throughout his tenure with the Alton Police Department. Sgt. Rathgeb was named Alton Police Department’s Officer of the Month twice for outstanding work in his field and received numerous letters of Appreciation, Commendation, and Recognition from the Alton Police Department, Alton community members and the United States Department of Justice.

Prior to joining the Alton Police Department, Sgt. Rathgeb had a long history of law enforcement service. Sgt. Rathgeb started his career as a police officer in 1987 at the Carlinville Police Department. Then, Sgt. Rathgeb was a Patrolman and later Chief of Benld, Illinois Police Department. Sgt. Rathgeb also served as the Chief of National City, Illinois Police Department prior to the dissolution of the city.

“Alton Police Sergeant Rory Rathgeb was an officer unlike any other. His sense of loyalty and duty is unmatched and he will have forever impacted the lives of those whom he encountered,” said Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons.

Funeral arrangements will be made by the family and are not available at this time.

