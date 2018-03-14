ALTON - The Alton Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who allegedly committed retail theft at at least one area Target - but possibly more.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said the suspect is accused of stealing several cleaning supplies and energy drinks from the Alton Target, and is also believed to be connected to a similar retail theft at the Edwardsville Target location. Hejna said the identity of the suspect is not known at this time, but he appears to be a black male wearing a blue and gray hoodie with red stripes and strings. She said he got away in a red Hyundai sedan.

Hejna said she is not sure what the suspect may have stolen at the Edwardsville Target, but said it was "a similar theft."

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

More like this: