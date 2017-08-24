ALTON - The Alton Police Department is asking the public's assistance in identifying a man suspected of using a stolen debit card at a local convenience store.

The man appears to be a white male of average height and build and tattoos on his left upper forearm and wrist. He was driving a mid-2000s dark-colored Buick with Illinois registration.

Anyone with any information on the suspect is invited to call Alton Detective Jim Siatos at (618) 463-3505 Ext. 627. Calls may remain anonymous.