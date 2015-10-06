ALTON - The Alton Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating the suspects of an armed robbery that occurred at approximately 11:40 a.m. at Schwegel’s Market, 901 Alby St., in Alton.

During the incident, two black males entered the store, reportedly armed with firearms, and took an undisclosed amount of money from the business before they fled the area.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department Investigations Division (Detective Splittorff) at 618-463-3505 extension 232. The anonymous tip line is 618-465-5948.