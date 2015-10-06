Alton Police seek public's help locating armed robbery suspects of Schwegel's Market
ALTON - The Alton Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating the suspects of an armed robbery that occurred at approximately 11:40 a.m. at Schwegel’s Market, 901 Alby St., in Alton.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
During the incident, two black males entered the store, reportedly armed with firearms, and took an undisclosed amount of money from the business before they fled the area.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department Investigations Division (Detective Splittorff) at 618-463-3505 extension 232. The anonymous tip line is 618-465-5948.