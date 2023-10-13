ALTON - The Alton Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in regard to several vehicle burglaries that occurred during the overnight hours of Oct. 12, 2023, from midnight to 6 a.m.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said the primary locations of these break-ins were in the north/northwest Alton area. Community members are encouraged to upload any surveillance footage of individuals attempting to or entering into vehicles in the nighttime hours by following the link below.

Chief Ford said on the website that the public can submit their contact information or remain anonymous.

"We only ask that submitters provide the 100 block of the street that they live on, so it can assist us with the investigation (for example 2000 block of Alby Street). The public is also reminded to not leave keys, key fobs, or any valuables inside of your unattended vehicles as this only increases the odds of being victimized."

