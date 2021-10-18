ALTON - Alton Police are asking for community members’ votes to help win the 2021 Aftermath Cares K9 Grant.

Aftermath Services is a privately-owned company based in Aurora, Illinois, which provides dedicated and compassionate death and crime scene cleanup services following a tragedy throughout the US. Since being founded in 1996, Aftermath has shown they care about law enforcement and all first responders regularly.

One of the ways Aftermath shows appreciation to law enforcement is by awarding ten police departments an annual K9 Grant ranging from $500 for third place, and up to $5,000 for first place. The winning agencies then use the grant money to start, expand, or maintain their department’s K9 Program.

This year the Alton Police Department has been nominated to participate in the Aftermath Cares K9 Grant. Nominees are divided into categories based on size of department. The community votes for the K9 Program they want to win. The

voting period for the Aftermath Cares K9 Grant begins at 5:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, and ends at

11:59 p.m. CST on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. The winning law enforcement agencies will be announced on social media on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

To vote, individuals should visit www.aftermath.com/k9-grant every day in order to cast a ballot for the Alton Police Department. Voting will also be available on Instagram by visiting @AftermathK9Grant. Links will be placed on the

Alton Police Department website as well as the Alton Police Department Facebook page.

The Alton Police Department K9 Program currently consists of three full-service patrol canines trained in narcotics detection, article searches, and tracking/apprehension of individuals, being Jax, Crash, and Clark. The APD K9 Program relies on fundraisers and donations to cover the expenses for equipment, food, and veterinary care, and any awarded grant money will go towards program maintenance.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said, “We are always striving to forge community partnerships and ensure the continuation of every vital program here at the Alton Police Department. The Aftermath Cares K9 Grant will afford us the opportunity to continue the Alton Police Department K9 Program, and the community’s support is absolutely necessary to our success. Please vote every day during the voting period to show that Aftermath Cares, and so does

Alton.”

If individuals have questions about voting, or if they would like to make a private donation, they should contact Alton Police Department Deputy Chief, Jarrett Ford, at 618-463-3505 ext. 663.

