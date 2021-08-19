ALTON - At 2:39 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, Alton Police Officers responded to the 600 block of Piasa Street in Alton, as it was reported that someone had been struck in the face with an object. Officers arrived at that location and found the victim did have facial injuries.

Alton Fire Department EMS arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance to the victim.

"This investigation revealed that this was a domestic-related incident," Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. "The suspect, who has been identified, fled the area on foot as officers arrived on the scene. Several officers searched that immediate area for the suspect."

Chief Pulido updated Riverbender.com that at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday, an Alton Police officer located the suspect on Piasa Street in Alton at Ninth Street and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The information obtained during this investigation will be presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for potential formal charges. More will be released once the person is charged.

Anyone with any information on this case should contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

