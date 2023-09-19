ALTON - The Alton Police Department responded to a report of a traffic crash with a vehicle on fire in the area of West Broadway and State Street at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Alton Police Officers and members of the Alton Fire Department immediately responded. Upon their arrival, a black Dodge Challenger was observed to be on fire.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said the driver of the vehicle was entrapped and was ultimately removed from the vehicle by the Alton Fire Department. The driver was transported to a local hospital and then flown to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling east on West Broadway when the driver lost control," Ford said. "The vehicle struck a fuel tank on the west side of Ardent Mills, and then struck the Ardent Mills structure, causing the vehicle and fuel tank to both catch on fire.

"The investigation is ongoing at this time. Further information may be released as it becomes available."

