ALTON - The Alton Police Department responded to multiple reports that a person had been shot while at a residence in the 900 block of Highland Avenue in Alton on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.

The initial reports came in to Alton Police at 2:55 p.m. on Saturday.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said officers immediately responded to the scene and located a 13-year-old female who had been shot.

"Life-saving measures were performed and the Alton Fire Department subsequently transported the victim to a local hospital," Chief Ford said. "The victim was later flown to a St. Louis area hospital. She remains in critical condition."

Alton Police Officers were assisted in securing the scene and other areas by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, and other area police agencies.

Detectives with the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are investigating and following up on all available leads.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 618-463-3505 Ext. 671.

