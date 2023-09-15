ALTON - Alton Police Department officers responded to a report of gunshots fired in the 1200 block of West 9th Street in Alton at 1:08 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

"Officers immediately responded and determined no one in the area was injured," Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said. "Officers and detectives conducted an extensive search of the area for involved parties. They did not locate any involved parties at that time but many leads were developed. Those leads suggest this was not a random act of violence and the involved parties are known to one another."

Chief Ford said nearby West Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

"There was never any known threat to the school, staff, or students," he said.

"The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505."

