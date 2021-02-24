ALTON - Alton Police had confusing three reports in the same vicinity of the city Tuesday.

First, there was a traffic crash on Brown Street and at the same time a domestic battery call and also an alleged man with a gun on Sidney Street and Sering Avenue in Alton. The man was chased on foot, but it ended up anticlimactic as no weapon was discovered. It was unrelated to the other cases.

“We had a whole lot of officers running all over at the same time,” Alton Police Spokesperson Emily Hejna said. “The domestic battery report in the 2000 block of Brown was completely unrelated to the traffic crash in the 2500 block of Brown Street.”

