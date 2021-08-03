ALTON - Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said today that during the early morning hours of August 1, 2021, the Alton Police Department began receiving several reports of vehicle burglaries along the Homer Adams Parkway business areas, as well as areas of North Alton. Several of the vehicles had windows shattered as the suspects were forcing entry into the vehicles.

Chief Pulido described what was discovered: "As officers began to investigate, it was revealed that there were two suspect vehicles, and there were approximately six suspects. The suspects were wearing masks.

"A short time later, Alton Police Officers located the two suspect vehicles in the North Alton area, as the suspects were interrupted committing additional vehicle burglaries. At that point, both suspect vehicles began fleeing from Officers. Officers began pursuing the vehicles, and one of the vehicles was reportedly stolen from Festus, Missouri.

"During the vehicle pursuit, the vehicles separated, and Alton Officers continued pursuing one of the vehicles as it was fleeing towards the Clark Bridge. Alton Officers subsequently terminated the vehicle pursuit as the fleeing vehicle was being driven at an extremely high rate of speed, and began traveling in the oncoming lanes, as it fled into the State of Missouri."

The Alton Police Department was assisted by the Wood River Police Department during this incident, but at this time, no suspects are in custody. Alton Police Department Detectives are following up on leads, and these investigations are ongoing. Chief Pulido urged residents to lock their vehicles at night if left outside and not leave anything of value in the vehicle.

Anyone with any information on the vehicle burglaries should contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

