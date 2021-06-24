Alton Police Probe Bomb Threat, No Explosives Revealed
ALTON - Alton Police Department Chief Marcos Pulido said the department was notified of a bomb threat Thursday night at Lowe's Home Improvement store, located at 1619 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton.
Alton Police Department officers responded, and were also assisted by the Alton Fire Department.
"For the safety of everyone, the store was evacuated," Chief Pulido said. "Illinois Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad canine units were requested to assist with the investigation.
The investigation and search were conducted and did not reveal any apparent explosives, Chief Pulido said.
