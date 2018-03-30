ALTON - Officers from the Alton Police Department responded to another midday call of shots fired.

The incident allegedly occurred in the 1200 block of Harrison in Alton around 1:15 p.m. Friday afternoon when a large fight happened in front of the residence, according to scanner traffic. An officer on the scene confirmed scanner traffic, adding as many as six shots may have been fired in the incident.

Article continues after sponsor message

Several shell casings were found in the area, but no one was reportedly injured during the altercation. Officers on the scene said the crowd allegedly dispersed after shots were fired, and may have fled in a white car as well as a dark sedan either black, blue or purple in hue.

It is not known at this time if this incident is related to a call of shots fired late Thursday morning from the 3500 block of Western in Alton, near Oscar. The suspect or suspects in that case allegedly fled in a tan sedan after firing at least four shots in the vicinity of Oscar.

More like this: