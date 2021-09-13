ALTON - Alton Police, with the assistance of surrounding police agencies, were called to a large fight at the Alton Expo at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Alton Police officers assigned to work the Expo called for backup and attempted to intervene with the help of other law enforcement officers to disperse a crowd of approximately 70 people.

"Many in the group of 70 people failed to disperse and were uncooperative," Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said.

During this incident, officers were punched and spat on while assisting juveniles involved, the chief added.

Pulido said the Alton Police, with the assistance of surrounding police agencies, dispersed the crowd. Chief Pulido added that two officers sustained injuries as a result of the incident.

"No suspects will be identified, as the subjects taken into custody were juveniles," the chief concluded.

