ALTON - Alton Police officers delivered food to many local families in need the morning of Saturday, Dec. 8, at Schwegel's Market in Alton.

The Police Benevolent and Protective Association Alton Unit 14, is the local Police Association representing the full-time sworn and retired officers of the Alton Police Department. The organization coordinated the event.

Many off-duty Alton police officers, along with their spouses and kids, met at Schwegel’s Market to load up their vehicles with food baskets. Food baskets were ordered from Schwegel’s Market by The Police Benevolent and Protective Association Alton Unit 14 with a budget of $50 per food basket. The baskets included foods needed to cook a large family dinner with ingredients such as canned goods, milk, eggs, and ham.

“This year we’re bringing food to 55 families,” said Detective Andrew Pearson. “We’re loading up the baskets and hand delivering the food today.”

After loading up all of the baskets, officers headed out to deliver the food. Recipients of the food were determined from names provided by the Alton Township General Assistance office, Alton Branch of Catholic Charities, the Crisis Food Center, and Officers from the Alton Police Department. Each box was hand delivered Saturday morning to the families from the Officers.

“The PB&PA Alton Unit 14 holds an annual Policeman's Ball (dinner/silent auction) in the spring, which raises money that supports the Alton Police Youth Camp, Shop With A Cop, Food Basket Distribution, area youth events, and other charitable giving throughout the year. The association said it would like to thank Schwegel’s Market, everyone who has contributed to the Alton Police Youth Camp fund, our sponsors, and especially our 2018 Chief Level Sponsors; Alton Materials, Ameren Illinois, Fast Eddies BonAir, and Robert Bob Sanders Waste Systems Inc.

If you would like to contribute to support any of these charitable events, please mail a check to:

Alton Police Youth Camp

PO Box 861

Alton, Illinois 62002

The Alton Police Youth Camp is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization ran by the members of the PB&PA Alton Unit 14. Information can be found at www.facebook.com/pbpa14 .

