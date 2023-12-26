ALTON - Alton Police Officer Ashley Clare has made a big difference in the Riverbend area with her abilities as a trained negotiator in crises. Recently, Ashley saved the life of an individual who was located sitting on the outside ledge of the Clark Bridge with her negotiation skills.

The incident occurred on Sept. 11, 2023. Alton Major John Franke recently presented Clare with a Life-Saving Award. Ashley is a recognized difference-maker in the Alton community.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said Ashley Clare has been with APD for three years and previously worked at a different police department for almost five years. She just recently became the Alton PD's newest School Resource Officer and will take over that position at Alton Middle School after school resumes from the Christmas break.

“Officer Clare was able to use a calm, patient, and caring presence to help de-escalate an intense and dangerous situation at the Clark Bridge. Ultimately, her poise and empathy were the difference makers. I’m proud of her and thankful she was there for the individual in their time of need.”

Major Franke said Officer Clare established a rapport with this individual on the Clark Bridge and continued the conversation for approximately 36 minutes until the individual climbed back over the railing to safety. During the conversation, the individual expressed their lack of trust of police officers and mentioned several bad past experiences.

“Despite this history, Officer Clare was able to connect with this individual and overcame these issues. It was further learned that this individual was found to be upset over an ongoing custody dispute, so Officer Clare informed them that she would assist them during this process and has done so.

“Officer Clare continued by transporting this individual to a mental health treatment facility. Officer Clare is commended for her actions and is an example of how the Alton Police Department has trained officers and made it a mission to assist our citizens in crisis.”

