ALTON - Alton Police posted a bulletin this morning that read: "We are currently working a serious traffic crash on Fosterburg Road. The only access to the Public Works Building polling place will be to come from the north on Fosterburg Road southbound."

The Alton Police Facebook post came through at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, just after the polls opened at 6 a.m.

Today is Election Day at all the voting polls. Voting runs from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Alton Police said they would let the public know when the area of Fosterburg Road was reopened.

