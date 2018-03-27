ALTON - A man was taken to OSF St. Anthony's Healthcare Center early Monday afternoon suffering with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The 25-year-old male from the 2500 block of Francis Street was treated for his injury and released. Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said the man suffered from a non-life-threatening injury. She would not comment to the nature of the shooting, however, citing it was still under investigation and is too early to tell. She said the shooting occurred at the south entrance to Alton Acres.

"At this point, it was reported as a gunshot in the leg," she said. "We're investigating it as such, and we're seeing if charges will be necessary in this situation."

At this point, Hejna said it is too early in the investigation to release more details.

