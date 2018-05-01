ALTON – Police have ruled the death of a one-month-old infant in the vicinity of Western to be not suspicious at this time.

Authorities were called to a home on Western early Tuesday morning with the report of an unresponsive infant, Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said early Tuesday afternoon. She said the police department is still investigating the incident with other agencies, but said the death does not seem to be suspicious at this time.

Assuming that conclusion stands, no further information will be released from the police department due to concern for the privacy of the family during their time of grief.

