ALTON - One man is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries following a Halloween party at the 700 block of East 7th Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons said the incident occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 29. He said an altercation began outside the gathering when two people began fighting. One individual was stabbed in the waist and suffered from what Simmons described as "non-life-threatening" injuries. He said one of the individuals in the street fighting was arrested.

No further information is available on the incident at this time, but Simmons said the incident has been assigned to the department's investigations bureau.

