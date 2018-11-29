ALTON - The Alton Police Department is actively investigating a homicide that occurred in the 3400 block of Bolivar just before 6 p.m. Thursday, Officer Emily Hejna, an Alton Police Department spokesperson, said.

Hejna said it is far too early in the investigation to release any details at this time.

The initial scanner call came from a person reporting a male subject's throat had been cut in a fight. Police immediately converged to investigate.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

