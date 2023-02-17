ALTON - Alton Middle School went into a temporary lock-down mode today after Alton Police investigated a report of shots fired in the Rock Springs and Salu area, Alton Chief Jarrett Ford said.

Chief Ford said the report came to the police earlier today. He said as a precautionary measure, they contacted Alton Middle School officials and they decided to do a temporary lock-down.

"We saw no indication of shots being fired and we canvassed the entire area and also kept a close watch on it the entire afternoon," he said. "At no time did we see that students or staff at the middle school were in danger. A lockdown was just done as a precaution for those at Alton Middle School. We contacted the school and told them everything was clear, so the lockdown stopped."

Chief Ford said once the lockdown ended, the students were dismissed on their normal schedules.

