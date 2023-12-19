ALTON - The Alton Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place at the Walgreens location at 2610 State St. at 8:47 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said his officers responded after a report of the apparent robbery and as officers were responding to Walgreens, information was given that the suspect had since fled the business on foot.

"Officers as well as a police K9 searched the area for the suspect but were unable to locate him at that time," Chief Ford said. "Preliminary investigation revealed that a white male suspect entered the store and walked to the pharmacy. He then revealed to the pharmacy employee that this was a robbery and demanded a certain item from the pharmacy. After receiving the item, the suspect exited the store with the item. No Walgreens employees were physically harmed during the robbery."

The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 618-463-3505 Ext. 671.

