ALTON - At 4:36 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, the Alton Police Department received a report of gunshots fired in the area of East 20th Street and North Henry Street.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said when officers arrived they determined that an occupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire but no injuries occurred.

"Investigation revealed that the gunshots had been fired from a vehicle as it drove through the area," the chief said. "A description of that vehicle was obtained and officers located it a short time later.

"Officers were able to stop the suspect vehicle and detained the driver/sole occupant. The suspect was taken into custody and brought to the Alton Jail. A firearm was located inside the suspect vehicle."

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Chief Ford said the facts of the case will be presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office this coming week.

