ALTON - The Alton Police Department received a report of a traffic crash on Landmarks Boulevard at the intersection with Henry Street at 5:54 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said a preliminary investigation revealed that an 18-wheeler truck was traveling westbound on Landmarks Boulevard approaching Henry Street.

"As the truck entered the intersection, a passenger vehicle entered northbound on Henry Street," Chief Ford said. "In doing so, the front of the truck struck the passenger side of the passenger vehicle.

"The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased."

Ford said the incident is still under investigation at this time.

The traffic accident is being investigated by the Alton Police Department Traffic Division and Illinois State Police in conjunction with the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

