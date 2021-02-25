ALTON - On Thursday, February 25th, 2021, in the morning hours, the Alton Police Department, with the assistance of the ILEAS Special Response Team, executed a drug-related search warrant at a house in the 300 block of Dry St. in Alton.



This drug-related search warrant was a result of our community providing information about a possible drug activity involving a certain residence and person.

“The Alton Police Department Narcotics Unit began an investigation which resulted in information to substantiate that illegal drug distribution was occurring at a particular house," Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido. "The information obtained in the investigation was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office as well as a Judge, who subsequently signed a search warrant for the residence.”



As a result of this investigation, and items located during the execution of the search warrant, an adult male is in custody at the Alton Police Department, Chief Pulido said.



The additional information learned during this investigation will be presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for potential felony charges.

