ALTON - Alton Police Department, Alton Fire Department, and Madison County Coroner's Office are conducting a death investigation in the 800 block of Arch in Alton.

The Alton Fire Department responded to a fire in the 800 block of Arch Street Monday morning where an apartment and garage caught fire.

Article continues after sponsor message

When firefighters arrived on the scene they noticed heavy fire coming out of the structure. A box alarm was called which brought East Alton to the scene.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in a quick fashion. The next day firefighters, the Madison County Coroner's Office, and Alton Police were called back to the scene for a death investigation. Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido confirmed that more will be released on Wednesday after the coroner's investigation progresses.

More like this: