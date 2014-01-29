The Alton Police Department announced today it will conduct special patrols this Super Bowl weekend cracking down on drunk drivers and seat belt law violators.

“We are reminding everyone that if you choose to drink and drive in Alton this weekend, you will be arrested,” said Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons. If you plan on drinking alcohol while cheering on your team, pass your keys to a sober driver before the Super Bowl party begins. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

“Motorists also can anticipate tickets for ignoring the seat belt laws,” Simmons continued.

Alton Police Department Public Information Officer, PFC Emily Hejna, said that always designating a sober driver and not letting friends drive drunk are just two of several simple steps to help avoid a tragic crash or an arrest due to drunk driving. Other important tips include:

Call a taxi, use mass transit or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely;

Report drunk drivers to law enforcement;

Spend the night where the activity is being held and sleep it off;

Always buckle up – it’s your best defense against a drunk driver.

“We will show zero tolerance for drunk drivers,” said Alton Police Traffic Sergeant Michael Gordon. “So remember, designate a sober driver before the party begins.”

Alton’s Super Bowl enforcement effort is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

