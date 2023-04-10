ALTON - Back in the day, cats getting stuck in trees and fire departments coming to the rescue used to be commonplace. There is a new technology twist to this story that doesn’t involve cats, and this time it’s the local responders who need assistance. Earlier this month, the Alton Police Department tactical drone got stuck up in a tree.

“The Alton Police Department called me first out of all the other tree services… they called early and we hurried to their rescue,” said Aaron Hodge, owner of Riverbend Tree Service. Riverbend Tree Service provided this rescue as a complimentary service to the city and giving back to the community.

In a letter from Alton Chief of Police Jarrett Ford, Jarrett wrote “Your service went above and beyond to retrieve the drone. We appreciate you and your community partnership”. Hodge believes that the Alton Police Department called Riverbend Tree because of his longstanding contract in managing the trees throughout the Alton City Cemetery.

According to the review left on Riverbend Tree Service Google Business page, Joel Bromaghim of the Alton Police Department wrote, “They responded immediately to help us out… and not only quickly recovered an expensive piece of equipment for us, but also donated their time and services”.

Hodge enjoys doing things for the Riverbend community, and even named his business after it. Riverbend Tree Service is often confused with another service that goes by a similar name that started later. “You’ll know it’s us by the Piasa Bird logo and doing our best work at a price you can afford… we always appreciate FIVE Star reviews like these on Google, and will continue to keep our high standards”, said Hodge.

