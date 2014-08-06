Alton Police Detectives are investigating a death after human remains were found in the 2700 block of Powhattan yesterday afternoon.

At this time, it is too early to determine any sort of identification of the body. Alton Police Chief of Detectives, Scott Golike, stated the body appeared to have been there for quite some time and said, “The next step is to identify the body. We are working towards this goal with the help of the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office, Madison County Coroner’s Office, and the Illinois State Police. This is normally a methodical process with no real shortcuts.”

The Alton Police worked with the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office last night to collect any and all evidence available for this case.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

