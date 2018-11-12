ALTON – The Alton Police Department is bringing back its cadet program as a way to seek a larger and more diverse pool of potential future officers.

Alton Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said the department is currently seeking interested applicants between the ages of 18-21. She said once cadets turn 21, they will have to end the program or take the next step of becoming police officers. She said cadets only need a high school diploma and enough of an interest in a career in law enforcement to seek that position. No other background in law enforcement or criminal justice is required. It is also a paid position with hours being considered “seasonal,” and, therefore, part-time. Hejna said the department is seeking at least three, but possibly four cadets.

Duties of cadets will include assisting officers. Hejna said cadets may do tasks such as acting as a standby as vehicles are towed and assist officers once a scene is secure. This would free more time for officers to do more around the city as a cadet tends to a situation. Hejna also said cadets would operate park security as well.

“The Alton Police Cadet Program is designed to expose young adults to a career in law enforcement and hopefully garner a more qualified and diverse police applicant pool later,” Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said in a release.

“Maybe they will have an interest in law enforcement, or they think they may and the academy seems daunting at first,” Hejna said. “It's a good way to check it out and see if you like it. It will be a good program for our officers and for our city, because it will free officers up to take on more cases and patrols.”

Potential candidates can apply on the department's website, www.altonpolice.com/careers. Hejna said they can print out an application and turn it into the department or simply email it once it has been completed digitally.

