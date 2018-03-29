ALTON - The Alton Police Department responded to a call regarding shots fired near Western Avenue, Oscar Avenue and Leonard Street Thursday morning around 11:30 a.m.

Scanner traffic said that a caller reported hearing four shots fired in the area and saw a car traveling down Oscar to Leonard while traveling at a high rate of speed during the time of the shots. Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons confirmed this information, adding it was a tan sedan. Officers responding to the scene, however, could not find any evidence to validate that call.

Officers on the scene were looking for any evidence in the vicinity.

