ALTON - The Alton Police Department responded to a call regarding shots fired near Western Avenue, Oscar Avenue and Leonard Street Thursday morning around 11:30 a.m.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Scanner traffic said that a caller reported hearing four shots fired in the area and saw a car traveling down Oscar to Leonard while traveling at a high rate of speed during the time of the shots. Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons confirmed this information, adding it was a tan sedan. Officers responding to the scene, however, could not find any evidence to validate that call.

Officers on the scene were looking for any evidence in the vicinity.

More like this:

Sep 13, 2023 - IDPH Endorses CDC Recommendation for COVID-19 Shots that Target Current Strains

May 18, 2023 - Pup Crawl Takes Place On May 20 In Downtown Alton

Jul 25, 2023 - ‘Vicious’ Cats, Dogs Could Prompt Change In Alton No-Kill Policy

Aug 21, 2023 - Letter To The Editor: Chairman Discusses Latest County Health Advisory Committee Meeting And COVID Booster

Oct 2, 2023 - IDPH Welcomes CDC Recommendations For RSV Shots For Pregnant Illinoisans, Infants & Seniors

 