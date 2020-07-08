ALTON - The Alton Police Department investigated an armed robbery Tuesday night in the parking lot of the old Sears building at Alton Square Mall and a subsequent foot chase of suspects ended in the Oakwood Estates Housing Project.

The Alton Police called a mutual aid request to other departments because the suspects ran into an apartment and a crowd collected and initially became unruly, but calmed after law enforcement converged on the scene.

Law enforcement covered areas from the 700, 800 and 900 blocks of Oakwood and a large group of people remained on hand at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday. The robbery took place at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Law enforcement agencies seen on hand were Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Wood River Police, Bethalto Police, Illinois State Police, East Alton Police, SIUE Police and other unmarked vehicles.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said two barricaded themselves in an apartment and police were working to apprehend the suspects peacefully. Simmons confirmed the robbery took place in the old Sears parking lot.

DEVELOPING...

