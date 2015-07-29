The Alton Police Department Investigations Bureau has solved several thefts involving copper and air conditioners that have recently occurred throughout the area. The Ursuline Convent, Alton DCFS Office, College Avenue Presbyterian Church, Orthopedic and Sports Medicine, East Elementary School, West Elementary School, Alton Middle School, St. James Baptist Church, and Freer Auto Body are some of the businesses affected.

The following individuals have been charged, and our in custody, in connection with the aforementioned cases:

Frank Thomas, 56, of the 900 block of Harrison Street in Alton, Illinois – charged with one count of Unlawful Possession of Weapons, class 2, by a Felon and 13 counts of Theft Over $500.00, class 3,. Bond is set at $100000.00.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rashonda R. Barnes, 20, also of the 900 block of Harrison Street in Alton, Illinois – charged with 13 counts of Theft Over $500.00, class 3. Bond is set at $100000.00.

Members of the Region 8 ILEAS team, along with members of the Alton Police Department Investigations Bureau, executed a search warrant at the residence on Harrison Street yesterday which led to the recovery of numerous pieces of evidence and led to the arrests.

The investigations are ongoing.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More like this: