ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford reported today that there were reports of shots fired at approximately 7:47 p.m. Tuesday in Alton.

He said officers located physical evidence of gunshots being fired in the area of Union Street at Silver Street in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

“However, they did not locate anyone injured or property damaged,” Chief Ford said.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time, the chief added.

More like this: