ALTON - The Police Benevolent and Protective Association (PB&PA) Unit 14 held their annual Shop with a Cop shopping spree Saturday morning at Target.

Each year off-duty officers of the Alton Police Department join 50 areas students as they fill up shopping carts with gifts for their families.

The PB&PA said a special thank you goes to Alton Middle School teacher Brian Zurek who continues organizing different events to help raise funds for the program, as well as a Heartland Baptist Church and the Piasa Rifle Club.

One of the most impressive moments of the event is seeing the children shop unselfishly. While the kids have the to the opportunity to shop entirely for themselves, they don’t and continue to think about others. Even walking through the toy aisle there are plenty of young voices saying “my brother would love this.”

“The kids have the opportunity to shop just for themselves but they don’t,” Pierson said. “They shop for others, to see them keep giving is nice.”

The PB&PA Alton Unit 14 holds an annual Policeman's Ball (dinner/silent auction) in the Spring, which raises money that supports the Alton Police Youth Camp, Shop With A Cop, Food Basket Distribution, area youth events, and other charitable giving throughout the year. The PB&PA Alton Unit 14 would also like to thank the 2018 Chief Level Sponsors, Alton Materials, Ameren Illinois, Fast Eddies Bonair, and Robert Bob Sanders Waste Systems, as well as individuals and other businesses who contribute throughout the year.

For more information on the PB&PA visit their Facebook page.

