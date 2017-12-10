ALTON - The Police Benevolent and Protective Association (PB&PA) Unit 14 held their annual Shop with a Cop shopping spree Saturday morning at Target.

Several off duty officers joined 50 area students to fill up shopping carts with gifts for the children and their families which were then wrapped and ready to be placed under the tree with the help of Redbird cheerleaders.

Detective Andrew Pierson, President of the PB&PA, said the day wouldn’t be possible without the help of Alton Middle School teacher Brian Zurek who helped to organize several events in an effort to help raise funds for the shopping spree. Teachers and staff were able to make donations to wear jeans on certain days, students donated to dress up during spirit week and other efforts resulted in the district raising over $3,000.

One of the most impressive moments of the event is seeing the children shop unselfishly. While the kids have the to opportunity to shop entirely for themselves, they don’t and continue to think about others. Even walking through the toy aisle there are plenty of young voices saying “my brother would love this.”

“The kids have the opportunity to shop just for themselves but they don’t,” Pierson said. “They shop for others, to see them keep giving is nice.”

The Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 14 said a special thanks goes to Target’s store manager Katlyn Stock and staff in addition to Alton Middle School and Mr. Zurek as well as sponsors Alton Materials, Ameren Illinois, Fast Eddies Bon Air, Sanders Waste Systems, Simmons Hanly Conroy.

For more information on the PB&PA visit their Facebook page.

